Iridium Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 78.57% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $151,472,000 rose by 4.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $138,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Iridium Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Iridium Communications hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1899/37918

Price Action

52-week high: $32.08

52-week low: $16.87

Price action over last quarter: down 0.21%

Company Overview

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which offers voice and data communications services and products to businesses, U.S. and international government agencies and other customer on a global basis. It is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Reaching across land, sea, and air, including the polar regions, Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies around the world.