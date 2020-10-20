Market Overview

Recap: Procter & Gamble Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020
Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.98% year over year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $19,318,000,000 rose by 8.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,350,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Proctor & Gamble raised FY21 GAAP EPS growth in a range of 4%-9%.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pg201020.html

Technicals

52-week high: $145.87

Company's 52-week low was at $94.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.54%

Company Overview

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion in annual global sales such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.

 

