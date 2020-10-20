Market Overview

Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.70% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.36.

Revenue of $7,446,000,000 declined by 2.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,280,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Philip Morris Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/er7tz7y3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $90.17

52-week low: $56.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.64%

Company Overview

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.

 

