IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.87% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $2,786,000,000 rose by 0.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,750,000,000.

Guidance

IQVIA Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.iqvia.com%2F&eventid=2625859&sessionid=1&key=7CA71F1089477071157A81E5C3D14CD7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $171.88

Company's 52-week low was at $81.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.59%

Company Overview

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.