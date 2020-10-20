IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 1.87% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.52.
Revenue of $2,786,000,000 rose by 0.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,750,000,000.
Guidance
IQVIA Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 20, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.iqvia.com%2F&eventid=2625859&sessionid=1&key=7CA71F1089477071157A81E5C3D14CD7®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $171.88
Company's 52-week low was at $81.79
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.59%
Company Overview
IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.