Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IQVIA Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Share:

Shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.87% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $2,786,000,000 rose by 0.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,750,000,000.

Guidance

IQVIA Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.iqvia.com%2F&eventid=2625859&sessionid=1&key=7CA71F1089477071157A81E5C3D14CD7&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $171.88

Company's 52-week low was at $81.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.59%

Company Overview

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.

 

Related Articles (IQV)

Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2020
A Preview Of IQVIA Holdings's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com