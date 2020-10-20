Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Travelers Companies Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 118.18% year over year to $3.12, which missed the estimate of $3.16.

Revenue of $8,275,000,000 higher by 3.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,550,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Travelers Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/travelers/mediaframe/40501/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $142.22

Company's 52-week low was at $76.99

Price action over last quarter: down 5.44%

Company Overview

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.

 

Related Articles (TRV)

Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Travelers Companies
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2020
Supply Chain Businesses Still Unprepared For Cyberattacks — Survey
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com