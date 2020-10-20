Recap: Travelers Companies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 118.18% year over year to $3.12, which missed the estimate of $3.16.

Revenue of $8,275,000,000 higher by 3.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,550,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Travelers Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/travelers/mediaframe/40501/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $142.22

Company's 52-week low was at $76.99

Price action over last quarter: down 5.44%

Company Overview

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.