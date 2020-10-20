Synchrony Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 48.36% year over year to $0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $3,457,000,000 decreased by 21.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,490,000,000.

Outlook

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n5sntyrz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $38.18

Company's 52-week low was at $12.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.40%

Company Description

Synchrony Financial, formerly GE Capital's retail finance business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States based on purchase volume and receivables. Through its partners' 350,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada along with websites and mobile applications, Synchrony offers a variety of credit products through three sales platforms: retail card (private-label credit cards), payment solutions (consumer financing for major purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).