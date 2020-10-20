Recap: Dover Q3 Earnings

Shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $1,748,000,000 decreased by 4.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,640,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.40 and $5.45.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nr5f7zs7

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $120.26

Company's 52-week low was at $62.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.64%

Company Overview

Dover is a diversified industrial manufacturing company with products and services that include digital printing for fast-moving consuming goods, marking and coding for the food and beverage industry, loaders for the waste collection industry, pumps for the transport of fluids, including petroleum and natural gas, and commercial refrigerators used in groceries and convenience stores. Most of the business operates in the United States. After the spin-off of Apergy, the company operates through five segments: engineered systems, fueling solutions, imaging & identification, pumps and process solutions, and refrigeration and food equipment.