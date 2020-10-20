Recap: Regions Financial Q3 Earnings

Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,596,000,000 up by 6.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,490,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Regions Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/rf2010200eLYsJAE.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.54

Company's 52-week low was at $6.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.63%

Company Description

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.