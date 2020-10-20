Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Regions Financial Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 7:10am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,596,000,000 up by 6.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,490,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Regions Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/rf2010200eLYsJAE.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.54

Company's 52-week low was at $6.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.63%

Company Description

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

 

Related Articles (RF)

Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2020
Earnings Outlook For Regions Financial
Price Over Earnings Overview: Regions Financial
Schaeffer's Investment Research On The Fall Election, Unusual Options Activity & Advice For New Traders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com