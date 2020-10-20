Recap: Regions Financial Q3 Earnings
Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $1,596,000,000 up by 6.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,490,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Regions Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Oct 20, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/rf2010200eLYsJAE.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $17.54
Company's 52-week low was at $6.94
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.63%
Company Description
Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.