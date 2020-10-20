Pentair: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.69% year over year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $798,500,000 up by 11.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $678,350,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pentair.com%2F&eventid=2625357&sessionid=1&key=27D7EEDBB4F72AE6486E6B053F5EF18A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.58

52-week low: $22.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.23%

Company Profile

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 34 countries. After spinning off its electrical unit as nVent in May 2018, Pentair's remaining water business is organized into three segments: aquatic systems, filtration solutions, and flow technologies. Pentair generated approximately $3 billion in revenue and $516 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.