Commerce Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.27% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $345,534,000 up by 2.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $333,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Commerce Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 06:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.snl.com/IRW/event/100184

Price Action

52-week high: $71.92

Company's 52-week low was at $45.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.25%

Company Overview

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.

 

