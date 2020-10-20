Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 4:43am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $6.09 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.3% to $385.00 in after-hours trading.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, with sales exceeding views. IBM shares dropped 2.9% to $121.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion for the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.8% to $535.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to sell its memory-chip unit to South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion. Intel shares gained 1% to $55.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the closing bell, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.7% to $151.74 in after-hours trading.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) posted upbeat earnings and sales for its third quarter on Monday. PPG shares slipped 1.4% to $132.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.2% to $142.20 in after-hours trading.

