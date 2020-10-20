7 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $6.09 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.3% to $385.00 in after-hours trading.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, with sales exceeding views. IBM shares dropped 2.9% to $121.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion for the latest quarter. Netflix will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.8% to $535.05 in after-hours trading.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to sell its memory-chip unit to South Korea's SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion. Intel shares gained 1% to $55.12 in the after-hours trading session.

