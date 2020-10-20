Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.09 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $43.83 million.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $293.50 million.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $138.12 million.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $39.41 million.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $51.15 million.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $955.77 million.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $421.41 million.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $469.67 million.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $7.55 billion.

• UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.18 million.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $678.35 million.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $695.76 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.37 billion.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $129.44 million.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $29.05 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $770.29 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $157.30 million.

• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $29.04 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $78.84 million.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $216.45 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $11.84 billion.

• CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $43.29 million.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.52 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $38.52 million.

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $178.66 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $129.38 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $316.89 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $511.51 million.

• iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $312.44 million.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $281.74 million.

• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $54.48 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $281.78 million.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.20 million.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $549.99 million.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $167.93 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $277.26 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $98.80 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.