Recap: Crown Holdings Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) increased 5.89% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.64% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $3,167,000,000 up by 2.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,040,000,000.

Guidance

Crown Holdings Sees Q4 Adj. EPS $1.22-$1.27 vs $1.15 Est.; Sees FY20 Adj. EPS $5.65-$5.70 vs $5.18 Est.

Price Action

52-week high: $84.34

Company's 52-week low was at $42.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.23%

Company Profile

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

 

