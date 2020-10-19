Recap: Hexcel Q3 Earnings

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) moved lower by 9.22% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 132.22% over the past year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $286,900,000 decreased by 49.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $360,990,000.

Outlook

Hexcel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $80.57

52-week low: $24.54

Price action over last quarter: down 12.45%

Company Profile

Hexcel Corp develops and manufactures composites used in aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. The company operates under two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It offers a wide range of adhesives, carbon fibers, and other structured materials to use in commercial and military aircraft, wind turbines, vehicles, and other industrial applications. The company has sales offices in different regions of the world to help distribute its products globally. Approximately half of its revenue comes from the United States, with the remainder split among various regions. Hexcel either markets directly to customers or uses independent distributors and manufacturer representatives.