Recap: IBM Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) decreased 1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.73% over the past year to $2.58, which were in line with the estimate of $2.58.

Revenue of $17,560,000,000 decreased by 2.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,540,000,000.

Guidance

IBM hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $158.75

Company's 52-week low was at $90.56

Price action over last quarter: down 0.43%

Company Profile

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients--which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

 

Posted-In: Earnings

