Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Cinemark Hldgs

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 10:31am   Comments
Share:

During Q2, Cinemark Hldgs's (NYSE: CNK) reported sales totaled $8.97 million. Despite a 399.25% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $214.28 million. Cinemark Hldgs collected $543.62 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $42.92 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Cinemark Hldgs posted an ROCE of -0.2%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Cinemark Hldgs is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Cinemark Hldgs, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Cinemark Hldgs reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.27/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-1.6/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNK)

Investors Seem To Take Some Cheer From Decent Bank Earnings, But COVID-19 News Weighs
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
After Regal, COVID-19 Forces AMC Theater Chain To Consider Bankruptcy: Report
Big Trouble In Little Hollywood: Buy Streaming Stocks As China Ruins The Movies
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Israel, India Give Hope To Businesses Hampered By COVID-19 With 30-Second Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com