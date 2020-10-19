Simmons First National: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) remained unaffected in pre-market session after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.03% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $225,461,000 decreased by 3.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $208,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 19, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n8jwsop8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.29

52-week low: $13.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.76%

Company Description

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.