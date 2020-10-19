Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Simmons First National: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 8:46am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) remained unaffected in pre-market session after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.03% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $225,461,000 decreased by 3.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $208,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 19, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n8jwsop8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $27.29

52-week low: $13.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.76%

Company Description

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of United States.

 

Related Articles (SFNC)

Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2020
Earnings Preview for Simmons First National
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com