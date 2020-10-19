Recap: Old National Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 12.20% over the past year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $210,332,000 up by 1.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $201,890,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 19, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/onb/mediaframe/41221/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $18.74
Company's 52-week low was at $11.19
Price action over last quarter: down 5.81%
Company Profile
Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.