Recap: Old National Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.20% over the past year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $210,332,000 up by 1.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $201,890,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 19, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/onb/mediaframe/41221/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $18.74

Company's 52-week low was at $11.19

Price action over last quarter: down 5.81%

Company Profile

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.