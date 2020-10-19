Recap: HNI Q3 Earnings

Shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) moved higher by 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.26% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $507,063,000 decreased by 18.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $496,500,000.

Guidance

HNI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HNI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hni/mediaframe/41397/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.90

Company's 52-week low was at $16.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.60%

Company Description

HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its office furniture segment, which consists of products such as panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products. These products are sold primarily through a national system of dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. The hearth segment consists of products including gas-, wood-, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.