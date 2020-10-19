Market Overview

Recap: Halliburton Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 7:10am
Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 67.65% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $2,975,000,000 declined by 46.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,090,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Halliburton hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 19, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y9ojvnj4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.47

52-week low: $4.25

Price action over last quarter: down 13.41%

Company Profile

Halliburton is the world's second- largest oilfield-services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping. It added drilling services as a second key area of focus via its 1998 acquisition of Dresser and today stands second only to industry leader Schlumberger. Owing to its strategic bet on U.S. shale starting nearly two decades ago, Halliburton has played an unparalleled role in facilitating the shale revolution.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

