5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2020 5:04am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.7% to $12.33 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $2.58 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion for the latest quarter. IBM will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares declined 0.1% to $125.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Canadian firm Cogeco Communications’s owners rejected an enhanced hostile takeover bid by Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). Altice USA shares rose 0.9% to $28.88 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $981.94 million before the opening bell. Lennox shares slipped 0.1% to $287.98 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. PPG shares dropped 0.5% to $136.50 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

