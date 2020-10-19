5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.7% to $12.33 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $2.58 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion for the latest quarter. IBM will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares declined 0.1% to $125.90 in after-hours trading.
- Canadian firm Cogeco Communications’s owners rejected an enhanced hostile takeover bid by Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). Altice USA shares rose 0.9% to $28.88 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $981.94 million before the opening bell. Lennox shares slipped 0.1% to $287.98 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. PPG shares dropped 0.5% to $136.50 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga