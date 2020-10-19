5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.7% to $12.33 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares gained 0.7% to $12.33 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $2.58 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion for the latest quarter. IBM will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares declined 0.1% to $125.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: IBM) to have earned $2.58 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion for the latest quarter. IBM will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares declined 0.1% to $125.90 in after-hours trading. Canadian firm Cogeco Communications’s owners rejected an enhanced hostile takeover bid by Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). Altice USA shares rose 0.9% to $28.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor