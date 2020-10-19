Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $496.50 million.
• Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $981.94 million.
• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $208.64 million.
• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $201.89 million.
• Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $832.06 million.
• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $309.00 million.
• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $260.91 million.
• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $641.37 million.
• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $61.58 million.
• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $79.45 million.
• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $143.43 million.
• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $362.14 million.
• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $17.54 billion.
• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $43.73 million.
• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
• Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $91.06 million.
• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $32.27 million.
• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $704.92 million.
