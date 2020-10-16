Why Flexible Solutions International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE: FSI) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company late Thursday reported third-quarter revenue of $8.11 million versus $7.4 million year over year.

Flexible Solutions International develops, manufactures and markets specialty chemicals which slow the evaporation of water. Its business is organized into two segments Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Flexible Solutions International shares traded up 15.73% to $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.15 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.