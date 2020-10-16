Earnings Alert: J.B. Hunt Misses 3Q Expectations

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.18, 9 cents below analysts' expectations. The result was ahead of the 2019 third-quarter result of $1.10, but that period included $0.30 per share in arbitration charges related to the final award to BNSF Railway Company.

Total revenue of $2.47 billion was 5% higher year-over-year and ahead of the consensus estimate calling for revenue of $2.36 billion. The revenue increase was largely driven by a 25% increase in brokerage revenue per load, a 22% increase in final-mile revenue as total stops increased 34% and a 16% increase in the truck division as loads were up 14%. Total revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, climbed 9% compared to the 2019 period.

Operating income was also 5% higher year-over-year at $176 million, but down 17% year-over-year excluding the $44 million in charges related to the revenue-sharing dispute with BNSF. Higher purchased transportation costs on the railroads, widening losses in brokerage, increases in driver wages and recruiting expenses, higher third-party and drayage expenses, and increases in technology spending were listed as the culprits.

Shares of JBHT are down 6% in premarket trading.

The company will host a call at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss these results with analysts. Stay tuned to FreightWaves for continuing coverage of J.B. Hunt's earnings results.

J.B. Hunt's key performance indicators

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.