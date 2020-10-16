Badger Meter: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.91% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $113,587,000 higher by 4.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,450,000.

Outlook

Badger Meter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Badger Meter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.badgermeter.com%2F&eventid=2633338&sessionid=1&key=1D6A6F3D48A33F0AF666D8EC78668E35®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $72.76

52-week low: $41.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.30%

Company Overview

Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.