Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Badger Meter: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 9:05am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.91% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $113,587,000 higher by 4.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $100,450,000.

Outlook

Badger Meter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Badger Meter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.badgermeter.com%2F&eventid=2633338&sessionid=1&key=1D6A6F3D48A33F0AF666D8EC78668E35&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $72.76

52-week low: $41.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.30%

Company Overview

Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.

 

Related Articles (BMI)

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2020
A Preview Of Badger Meter's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com