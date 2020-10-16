Recap: Kansas City Southern Q3 Earnings

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.03% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.90.

Revenue of $659,600,000 declined by 11.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $662,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ksu/mediaframe/40366/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $200.00

Company's 52-week low was at $92.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.90%

Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, the smallest Class I railroad, derives about half of its $2.7 billion revenue on 3,400 miles of track in the Central and Southern United States. Remaining sales are produced by operating concessions on 3,300 miles of rail in Mexico and 47 miles of track adjacent to the Panama Canal. KCS' freight includes industrial and forest products (21% of total revenue), chemicals and petroleum (26%), agriculture and minerals (18%), intermodal (13%), energy (9%), and autos (9%); other revenue stems from switching, demurrage, and the like.