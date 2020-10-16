Market Overview

Recap: Ally Financial Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 8:05am
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.76% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $1,680,000,000 up by 4.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q3rj4ii6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $33.34

52-week low: $10.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.71%

Company Description

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.

 

