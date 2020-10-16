Recap: Ally Financial Q3 Earnings
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 23.76% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.68.
Revenue of $1,680,000,000 up by 4.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Ally Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Oct 16, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q3rj4ii6
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $33.34
52-week low: $10.22
Price action over last quarter: Up 29.71%
Company Description
Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.