Recap: State Street Q3 Earnings

October 16, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.97% year over year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $2,784,000,000 declined by 4.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,770,000,000.

Guidance

State Street hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stt/mediaframe/41213/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $85.89

52-week low: $42.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.87%

Company Profile

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $34 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.1 trillion assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 40,000 worldwide.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

