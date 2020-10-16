Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JB Hunt Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.71% over the past year to $1.18, which missed the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $2,473,000,000 up by 4.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

JB Hunt Transport Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.jbhunt.com/company/investor_relations

Price Action

52-week high: $144.34

52-week low: $75.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.67%

Company Description

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (52% of sales in 2019); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (29); for-hire truckload (4%); and asset-light highway brokerage (15%).

 

Related Articles (JBHT)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2020
Earnings Preview for JB Hunt Transport Servs
Table Set For 3Q Truckload Earnings Blowout
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com