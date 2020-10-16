JB Hunt Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 15.71% over the past year to $1.18, which missed the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $2,473,000,000 up by 4.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

JB Hunt Transport Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.jbhunt.com/company/investor_relations

Price Action

52-week high: $144.34

52-week low: $75.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.67%

Company Description

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (52% of sales in 2019); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (29); for-hire truckload (4%); and asset-light highway brokerage (15%).