VF: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.83% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $2,608,000,000 decreased by 23.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vfc/mediaframe/40546/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $100.25

Company's 52-week low was at $45.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.25%

Company Description

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 20 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

 

