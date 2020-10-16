Market Overview

Schlumberger: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) decreased 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 62.79% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $5,258,000,000 decreased by 38.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,380,000,000.

Outlook

Schlumberger hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38mppeco

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $41.14

52-week low: $11.87

Price action over last quarter: down 16.87%

Company Profile

Schlumberger is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, and Cameron. The firm is investing more than any other services firm to make its offerings more bundled, which it believes is likely to be one of the key industry trends during the next 10 years. Its efforts on this front are most visible via its Schlumberger Production Management (SPM) business, which now accounts for 10% of its revenue.

 

