Sensient Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

October 16, 2020 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.67% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $323,566,000 rose by 1.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $303,200,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $2.80.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sxt/mediaframe/40712/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $66.95

52-week low: $38.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.05%

Company Overview

Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets synthetic and natural colors, flavors, and fragrances. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets. Sensient's offerings are predominantly applied to consumer-facing products, including food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and specialty inks and colors.

 

