Bank of New York Mellon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.41% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $3,847,000,000 declined by 0.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,830,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bank of New York Mellon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bk/mediaframe/40309/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $51.60

Company's 52-week low was at $26.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.16%

Company Profile

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with over $37 trillion in under custody and administration (as of June 30, 2020), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investment.

 

