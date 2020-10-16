Citizens Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 30.61% year over year to $0.68, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $1,791,000,000 rose by 9.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Outlook

Citizens Financial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 16, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rbs/mediaframe/40898/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $41.29

52-week low: $14.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.05%

Company Overview

Citizens Financial Group is a retail bank holding company operating primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States. The bank operates through two segments: consumer and commercial banking. Citizens' strategy emphasizes differentiation through customer service. Net interest income is the largest source of the bank's net revenue. Most net interest income is derived from commercial loans, securities, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and residential mortgages. Some of CFG's higher-yielding products include credit cards, home equity loans, and other retail loans.