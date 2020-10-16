5 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 2.6% to $16.85 in after-hours trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter. However, the company’s quarterly da Vinci shipments decreased 29% year over year. Intuitive Surgical shares dropped 3.6% to $714.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion for the latest quarter. J B Hunt will release earnings before the markets open. J B Hunt shares gained 1.3% to close at $141.84 on Thursday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) issued improved guidance for fiscal 2021. The company said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 to $1.76 per share. HPE shares gained 2.5% to $10.13 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares slipped 1.2% to $36.80 in after-hours trading.
