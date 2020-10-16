Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 2.6% to $16.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter. However, the company’s quarterly da Vinci shipments decreased 29% year over year. Intuitive Surgical shares dropped 3.6% to $714.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion for the latest quarter. J B Hunt will release earnings before the markets open. J B Hunt shares gained 1.3% to close at $141.84 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) issued improved guidance for fiscal 2021. The company said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 to $1.76 per share. HPE shares gained 2.5% to $10.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares slipped 1.2% to $36.80 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BK + HPE)

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2020
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Preview for Bank of New York Mellon
Apple Event, Amazon Prime Day, JP Morgan Earnings Ahead This Week, But Stimulus Hopes Still Key
HSBC, Deutsche Bank Lead Bank Stock Sell-Off Following Money Laundering Allegations, Potential China Blacklist
What FinCen Files Leak Is All About
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com