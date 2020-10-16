5 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 2.6% to $16.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 2.6% to $16.85 in after-hours trading. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter. However, the company’s quarterly da Vinci shipments decreased 29% year over year. Intuitive Surgical shares dropped 3.6% to $714.01 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ISRG) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter. However, the company’s quarterly da Vinci shipments decreased 29% year over year. Intuitive Surgical shares dropped 3.6% to $714.01 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion for the latest quarter. J B Hunt will release earnings before the markets open. J B Hunt shares gained 1.3% to close at $141.84 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor