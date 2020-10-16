Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $662.69 million.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $303.20 million.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $100.45 million.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.