Recap: Del Taco Restaurants Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) moved lower by 6.64% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 60.00% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $120,782,000 rose by 0.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deltaco.com%2F&eventid=2622610&sessionid=1&key=EE9786955FC436975610EAE208815DC0&regTag=

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.77

52-week low: $2.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.35%

Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants Inc is a restaurant operator company. It is a franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The company holds approximately 564 Del Taco restaurants, a majority of these in the Pacific Southwest.

 

