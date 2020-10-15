Recap: Del Taco Restaurants Q3 Earnings
Shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) moved lower by 6.64% after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 60.00% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.10.
Revenue of $120,782,000 rose by 0.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,360,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Oct 15, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.deltaco.com%2F&eventid=2622610&sessionid=1&key=EE9786955FC436975610EAE208815DC0®Tag=
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $9.77
52-week low: $2.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.35%
Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants Inc is a restaurant operator company. It is a franchisor of restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. The company holds approximately 564 Del Taco restaurants, a majority of these in the Pacific Southwest.
Posted-In: Earnings