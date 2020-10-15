Recap: Intuitive Surgical Q3 Earnings

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) fell 1.75% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.24% over the past year to $2.77, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $1,078,000,000 declined by 4.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $970,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ps9e9jun

Price Action

52-week high: $778.83

Company's 52-week low was at $360.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.20%

Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.