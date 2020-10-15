Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Intuitive Surgical Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 4:27pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) fell 1.75% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 19.24% over the past year to $2.77, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $1,078,000,000 declined by 4.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $970,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ps9e9jun

Price Action

52-week high: $778.83

Company's 52-week low was at $360.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.20%

Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.

 

Related Articles (ISRG)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Pulls Plug On Protein Deficiency Drug, FDA Nod For Regeneron's Ebola Treatment, Can Fite Issues Psoriasis Readout
Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2020
Intuitive Surgical Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Earnings Kickstarts Pharma Earnings, More IPOs In The Pipeline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, GSK Begin Phase 1/2 Coronavirus Vaccine Study, Fulgent Strikes COVID-19 Testing Deal, New Data From Novavax
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.