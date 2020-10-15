Marten Transport: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) moved lower by 6.7% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to $0.20, which were in line with the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $216,011,000 rose by 0.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $220,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $30.19

Company's 52-week low was at $15.51

Price action over last quarter: down 5.90%

Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. It is engaged in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods which requires a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments including Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage.