P/E Ratio Insights for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 10:19am   Comments
In the current market session, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is trading at $600.30, after a 0.1% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 6.13%, and in the past year, by 99.76%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 9.68%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 16.83 in the Biotechnology industry, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 23.29. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

