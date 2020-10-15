Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Tesla

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 10:19am   Comments
Looking at Q2, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) earned $327.00 million, a 15.55% increase from the preceding quarter. Tesla also posted a total of $6.04 billion in sales, a 0.85% increase since Q1. In Q1, Tesla earned $283.00 million, and total sales reached $5.99 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Tesla’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Tesla posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Tesla is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Tesla, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Tesla reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.18/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.11/share.

