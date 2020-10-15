Market Overview

Recap: Morgan Stanley Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.40% year over year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Revenue of $11,657,000,000 rose by 16.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Morgan Stanley hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.57

52-week low: $27.20

Price action over last quarter: down 3.43%

Company Description

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and asset management segments. The company had $2.7 trillion of client assets as well as more than 60,000 employees at the end of 2019. Approximately half of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the other half coming from wealth and asset management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

 

