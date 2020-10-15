Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.16% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $12,140,000,000 rose by 29.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,510,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected between $12,400,000,000 and $12,700,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $91.27

Company's 52-week low was at $42.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.56%

Company Description

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 50% market share in 2018 (according to IC Insights). TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Drops 1.4% Pre-Market Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2020
Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Preview
What You Need To Know This Week In Options
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lyft And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com