Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 7:08am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.67% year over year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $34,746,000,000 rose by 2.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,370,000,000.

Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.walgreensbootsalliance.com%2F&eventid=2628593&sessionid=1&key=8CF3036C67F691F8D439C71DBFBC7BC1&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $64.50

52-week low: $33.88

Price action over last quarter: down 11.14%

Company Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates nearly 19,000 locations in 50 states and 25 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale. Annually, the company generates over $140 billion in revenue consisting of U.S. retail pharmacy (around 75%), International pharmacy (around 10%) and pharmaceutical wholesale (around 20%). Walgreens has established strategic partnerships to offer incremental services to increase average revenue per customer and has an equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (26%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).

 

Related Articles (WBA)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2020
Preview: Walgreens Boots Alliance's Earnings
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Boeing, General Electric And More
CVS Is Transforming Health Care, Piper Sandler Says In Upgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com