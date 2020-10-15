Market Overview

Recap: WNS Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Shares of WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.59% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $214,400,000 declined by 2.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $204,470,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.33 and $2.48.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $830,000,000 and $854,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/imqg5kb5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $75.86

Company's 52-week low was at $34.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.29%

Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.

 

Earnings News

