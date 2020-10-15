Recap: Commercial Metals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.95% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $1,409,000,000 decreased by 8.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,370,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/40713/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.04

Company's 52-week low was at $10.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.68%

Company Description

Commercial Metals operates steel minimills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.