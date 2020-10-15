Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Commercial Metals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 3.95% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $1,409,000,000 decreased by 8.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,370,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 15, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/40713/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.04

Company's 52-week low was at $10.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.68%

Company Description

Commercial Metals operates steel minimills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.

 

Related Articles (CMC)

Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2020
Preview: Commercial Metals's Earnings
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com