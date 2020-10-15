5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $35.99 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $35.99 in after-hours trading. Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter due to lower revenue expected from its top client TikTok. Fastly shares dipped 25.9% to $91.25 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FSLY) lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter due to lower revenue expected from its top client TikTok. Fastly shares dipped 25.9% to $91.25 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $10.64 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.9% to $51.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor