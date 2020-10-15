Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 4:40am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 0.2% to $35.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter due to lower revenue expected from its top client TikTok. Fastly shares dipped 25.9% to $91.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to have earned $1.28 per share on revenue of $10.64 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.9% to $51.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but expected a decline in its aluminum business during the fourth quarter. Alcoa shares dropped 4.8% to $12.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares declined 0.3% to $37.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

