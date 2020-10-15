Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 4:07am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $10.64 billion.

• Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $34.37 billion.

• Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $172.87 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $204.47 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $970.97 million.

• Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $220.52 million.

• Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $120.36 million.

 

