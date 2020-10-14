Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) fell 0.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 300.49% year over year to ($8.16), which missed the estimate of ($7.44).

Revenue of $2,489,000,000 declined by 78.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

United Airlines Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $95.16

52-week low: $17.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.54%

Company Profile

United Airlines is the world's third- largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.