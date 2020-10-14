Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alcoa: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) moved lower by 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 165.91% over the past year to ($1.17), which beat the estimate of ($1.38).

Revenue of $2,365,000,000 decreased by 7.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,230,000,000.

Guidance

Alcoa hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alcoa hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events/2020

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.46

Company's 52-week low was at $5.16

Price action over last quarter: down 3.63%

Company Description

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.

 

Related Articles (AA)

Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2020
Preview: Alcoa's Earnings
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alcoa
A Look Into Alcoa's Debt
Notable Insider Buys of the Past Week: Nikola, Transdigm And More
Why Alcoa's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.