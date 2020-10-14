Alcoa: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) moved lower by 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 165.91% over the past year to ($1.17), which beat the estimate of ($1.38).

Revenue of $2,365,000,000 decreased by 7.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,230,000,000.

Guidance

Alcoa hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alcoa hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events/2020

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.46

Company's 52-week low was at $5.16

Price action over last quarter: down 3.63%

Company Description

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company involved in every phase of aluminum production, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.